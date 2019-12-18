Deepika Padukone To Pair Opposite Hrithik Roshan In Satte Pe Satta Remake?

Satte Pe Satta is one of the iconic classics of the retro cinema. According to reports by a leading daily, Farah Khan was gearing up to remake the classic. However, Farah Khan is put on the backburner, reportedly. The movie is the modern-day adaptation of the original movie featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. There were many speculations regarding the lead actors of the movie. Amidst all the speculations, there are now reports that the lead roles in the movie would be played by Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.

Satte Pe Satta was speculated to be directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Farah Khan. If the reports turn out to be true, Farah is returning to Bollywood after five years of gap. The original movie was produced by Romu N Sippy and directed by Raj N Sippy. The rights for the remake of the movie is with Raj Vasani. According to the reports by an entertainment portal, the movie will now be directed by Luv Ranjan. Apparently, the filmmaker has approached Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan to play the lead roles in the movie.

According to a trade source, Rajesh Vasani approached Luv Ranjan for the remake of the movie. Luv Ranjan and Rajesh Vasani are also on cordial terms with everybody in Bollywood. Meanwhile, Luv is also directing a movie featuring Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, and Ranbir Kapoor.

The reports by the leading daily suggest that Luv pitched Hrithik’s name for the male lead in the movie. According to him, the character of the male lead Ravi Anand is darker and he considers Hrithik to be a perfect fit. According to the reports, everything regarding the movie is on the initial stage and things are yet to be finalised by the filmmaker. Reportedly, an official announcement is expected to be made in January 2020.

