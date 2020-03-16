COVID-19:Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Nominated By WHO To Join 'SafeHands' Challenge

Popular Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra were nominated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for their new initiative 'Safe Hands Challenge'. Besides the Indian actors, an array of Hollywood actors were nominated to participate in the WHO initiative to fight against the Coronavirus outbreak. Here is all you need to know about the 'Safe Hands Challenge'.

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra nominated by WHO for Safe Hand Challenge

The Coronavirus outbreak in multiple parts of the country has forced the WHO to take regulatory measures. Reports have it that 'Safe Hands Challenge' is the first step in that direction. In the 'Safe Hands Challenge' concocted by WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, popular faces from the media and entertainment industry will be nominated to share a video of how to wash hands neatly to safeguard oneself from the virus. Dr Tedros has nominated K-Pop band BTS, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, among others.

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus outbreak has brought everything to a standstill, actors like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly spending their time indoors with their loved and dear ones. While Priyanka Chopra is spending time petting her dog Gino, Deepika Padukone seems to be spending time sorting things out inside her wardrobe. Both the actors took to their respective social media to urge their fans to stay indoors and spend their time productively. Check out their social media posts.

