Priyanka Chopra's Movies That Had Her Essaying Real-life Characters; Read

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. The movie, starring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in the lead, was the talk of the town, especially for the heart-wrenching storyline. It was based on real-life incidents of motivational speaker Aisha Choudhary and had Priyanka Chopra playing the role of her mother. Much like her role in The Sky Is Pink, she has portrayed many real-life characters in her two-decades-long acting career. Here are some.

Times when Priyanka Chopra played a real-life character on reel

Fashion (2008)

The movie, starring Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Arbaaz Khan, and Mugdha Godse in the lead, narrates the gruesome reality of the modelling industry. Reports have it that Priyanka Chopra's role in the movie was inspired by real-life model Alicia Raut. Her portrayal in the Madhur Bhandarkar directorial won her many accolades; she also won the Best Actress award at the 56th National Awards.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra As Mary Kom Nailed In Many Heartwarming Scenes From The Film; Watch

Mary Kom (2014)

The movie, Priyanka Chopra, Darshan Kumar in the lead, narrates the real-life story of Olympics boxer Mary Kom. The Omung Kumar directorial had Priyanka playing the role of an athlete for the first time in her two-decade-long career. The 2014 movie won umpteen awards and accolades for Priyanka Chopra.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's 'Dil Dhadakne Do' Is A Must-watch For Every Traveller; Know Why

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

The movie, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead, narrates the valours tale of Maratha General Baji Rao I. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial had Priyanka Chopra playing the role of Baji Rao I's first wife Kashibai, who was also the mother to Maratha general's four kids. The 2015 movie earned many accolades.

Also Read | Hard-hitting Dialogues From Priyanka Chopra's National Award Winning Film 'Mary Kom'

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up to breathe life into Sheela Ambalal Patel, one of the leaders of the Rajneesh movement in the 1980s. She was popular among her disciples as Ma Anand Sheela. The upcoming project directed by Barry Levinson is reported to be one of Priyanka's most ambitious roles. Besides the upcomer, the actor is reported to feature in multiple movies that are at different stages of production.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Self-isolation With Gino, Says 'his Hugs Make It So Much Better'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.