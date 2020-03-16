Priyanka Chopra's first American Rom-com 'Isn't It Romantic': Trivia About The Film

Starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine and Priyanka Chopra in the leading roles, Isn’t It Romantic chronicles the story of a young woman, who is disenchanted with love and later mysteriously finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy. Helmed by Todd Strauss-Schulson the film released in 2019 and is bankrolled by Rebel Wilson. Here are a few facts about the film you probably had no idea about:

Isn't It Romantic trivia

As mentioned by Rebel Wilson in an interview, the actor had casually asked Adam Devine if he wanted to play one of her love interests, to which Adam revealed that he knew Rebel was attached to the film and was ready to be signed up.

Reportedly, Todd Strauss-Schulson watched over 90 romantic comedies over two weeks and noted the similar visual and narrative tropes among them, including New York City, rain falling when the couples kiss, half-moon windows, and bubble baths.

As per reports, Isn't It Romantic is one of the few films, in which Liam Hemsworth has used a comic version of his Australian accent. Normally, he puts on an American accent in films.

Reportedly, during test screenings, Rebel Wilson would wear a wig and sunglasses and sneak into the back to hear feedback from the audience.

The red off-the-shoulder dress that Natalie wears on her yacht dinner date with Blake resembles the one worn by Vivian at the Opera in Pretty Woman (1990).

Isn't It Romantic is the first film, in which Liam Hemsworth is seen in a musical number. Reportedly, the cast and crew teased Liam throughout shooting because of how basic his dancing was compared to the rest of the cast.

The film marks Priyanka Chopra's first American rom-com; she has done many romantic comedy entertainers previously in Bollywood films.

In the film, Adam Devine and Priyanka Chopra play love interests. Their partners in real-life, Chloe Bridges and Nick Jonas have played love interests in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

The film features four Australian actors like Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Alex Kis, and Hugh Sheridan.

