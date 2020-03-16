Priyanka Chopra's first American Rom-com 'Isn't It Romantic': Trivia About The Film

Starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine and Priyanka Chopra in the leading roles, Isn’t It Romantic chronicles the story of a young woman, who is disenchanted with love and later mysteriously finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy. Helmed by Todd Strauss-Schulson the film released in 2019 and is bankrolled by Rebel Wilson. Here are a few facts about the film you probably had no idea about:
As mentioned by Rebel Wilson in an interview, the actor had casually asked Adam Devine if he wanted to play one of her love interests, to which Adam revealed that he knew Rebel was attached to the film and was ready to be signed up.
Reportedly, Todd Strauss-Schulson watched over 90 romantic comedies over two weeks and noted the similar visual and narrative tropes among them, including New York City, rain falling when the couples kiss, half-moon windows, and bubble baths.
