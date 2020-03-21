Deepika Padukone Raises Important Question About COVID-19 Impact Amid Outbreak, See Pic

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, people have been advised to avoid social gatherings until things calm down. Countries have been locked down and everyone is practising self-isolation. During this tough time, all the celebrities are also urging their fans to stay indoors and maintain hygiene.

Recently, Deepika Padukone shared a thoughtful question on her Instagram story. The Instagram story referred to the impacts of COVID-19 on our environment. Deepika Padukone wrote, "While everything that is going around us in unprecedented and heartbreaking, I'm assuming someone is measuring how #covid 19 is actually positively impacting our environment?" Check out the story below.

Deepika Padukone's Instagram Story on COVID-19 -

Apart from sharing her thoughts on the positive impact of COVID-19, Deepika Padukone also has taken the #SafeHandsChallenge. The World Health Organisation recently started the #SafehandsChallenge to spread hygiene awareness amongst the people, which has been followed by many celebrities. Check out Deepika Padukone's #SafeHands Challenge.

Deepika Padukone's #SafeHands Challenge -

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83, alongside Ranveer Singh. According to reports, she is also speculated to be a part of a film directed by Shakun Batra. The movie also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone will also work in the remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. The original film starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway, the Bollywood remake will see Deepika and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles.

