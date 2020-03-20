Deepika Padukone Enjoys A 'sweet' Time At Home With Hubby Ranveer During Quarantine

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many citizens to be quarantined and practice social distancing in order to avoid the spread of the deadly virus. Many celebrities themselves are urging their fans to stay indoors and maintain hygiene. Several superstars have begun posting to keep their fans entertained while they are in isolation.

Deepika Padukone enjoys a "sweet" time at home during the quarantine

Recently, actor Deepika Padukone posted a sweet video on Instagram that was adored by fans. The actor shared a video of herself toasting cheers with her husband Ranveer Singh. What was peculiar was the fact that Deepika and Ranveer toasted cheers with chocolate bars, while a lot of chocolate boxes could be observed in the background. This short clip or boomerang was adored by DeepVeer fans who love watching the couple together.

Just some time ago, Deepika revealed through her social media handle that she is taking time to pamper herself. In the post, she also revealed that she has taken the time out to clean her cupboard in this time of isolation. On the work front, Deepika will next be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ’83. She is also speculated to be a part of a film directed by Shakun Batra according to an entertainment portal. The film will also see Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. Deepika is also scheduled to feature in the remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. The original film starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway, the Bollywood remake will see Deepika and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles.

