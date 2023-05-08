Deepika Padukone Attends Jay Shetty’s Event In Bengaluru With Sister Anisha Amid Cheers

Deepika Padukone was spotted at Jay Shetty’s Love Rules World Tour in Bengaluru on Sunday (May 7). The actress arrived at the event with her sister Anisha Padukone and her security team. Several pictures and videos of Deepika from the show are now going viral on social media.

In the shared video, Deepika was dressed in an oversized white shirt and denim pants. The Piku star also carried a brown handbag with her outfit. As Deepika made her way to her seat, there were claps and hollers. A fan could also be heard saying, "Deepika, we love you."

Deepika Padukone at Jay Shetty World Tour: Love Rules show in Bangalore with her family yesterday. #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/mW3kO8wPoL — Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@pikashusbandd) May 7, 2023

Following her appearance at the event, Deepika came back to Mumbai and was spotted at the airport. The actress donned a denim-on-denim look featuring a jacket, white T-shirt and trousers. She also clicked a selfie with a little fan before jetting off to her destination.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming releases

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will feature alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. It will mark their reunion after 2015 release Piku, also starring late Irrfan Khan. The actress is presently filming for Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. This is her second collaboration with director Siddharth Anand. In addition to Deepika and Hrithik, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover. It is expected to release on January 25, next year.

She also has Nag Ashwin's Project K in her kitty. It will release on January 12 next year. The actress will also play the part of Lady Singham in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Additionally, Deepika reportedly has a cameo appearance in Atlee's Jawan.