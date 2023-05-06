Deepika Padukone Gives Thumbs Up To Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut

Alia Bhatt made her MET Gala debut this year. Recently, she shared a behind-the-scenes video on her social media handle, giving a glimpse into how she prepped for the big day. Deepika Padukone reacted to the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress' Met Gala debut.

In the video, Alia could be seen talking about her preparation ahead of Met Gala 2023. She also opened up about being nervous before the big day. Her post read, "Alia Bhatt turned to designer @PrabalGurung for her #MetGala debut, for which even this superstar was a little nervous. Wobbly knees were nowhere to be seen once this glamorous look hit the carpet, though. The all-white outfit elegantly fit into the night's dress code of "in honour of Karl."

"Featuring a dramatic sheer train and hundreds (if not thousands) of pearl beads, the look served up pure princess bride—which certainly was a recurring theme in the decades-spanning catalog of Lagerfeld’s work. Another nice touch? She wore a single fingerless glove, which was one of Lagerfeld’s favorite accessories (though he wore two)," she added. Take a look at the post below.

Deepika Padukone was quick to respond to the video. She took to the comments section of the post and showered love on Alia. She wrote, "You did it" with a red heart. Her reply came after facing online criticism. For the unversed, a day before Alia's MET debut, the Padmaavat actress shared BTS photos from the Oscars. Fans were quick to speculate that she wanted to "steal Alia Bhatt's limelight."

More about Alia Bhatt's MET Gala debut

Alia Bhatt recently made a stylish appearance at Met Gala 2023. She wore a white pearl-encrusted gown by Prabal Gurung. After denying the designer's invitation several times, this year, the actress finally said yes. Alia wore a ball gown hand-embroidered with 100,000 pearls encrusted on it.

Opening up about her debut, she wrote, "Alia shared a string of pictures of her outfits which she captioned, "Met Gala -- Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired by this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look."

"I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I'm so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls... and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it's white, for my Choup-ED," Alia concluded.