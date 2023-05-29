Kriti Sanon Has A Deepika Padukone Moment On The IIFA 2023 Green Carpet, Netizens React

Kriti Sanon attended the IIFA Awards 2023 ceremony in Abu Dhabi, on May 27. The actress walked the green carpet in a white saree with a statement beaded blouse. Her white look harkens back to Deepika Padukone’s Cannes Film Festival look in 2022.

On the IIFA Awards 2023 green carpet, The Adipurush actress donned a white saree with embedded pearls. What caught the attention of netizens was her pearl-beaded blouse. Kriti styled her look with flat footwear and left her tresses open for the occasion.

Kriti Sanon wore a white saree with pearl blouse at IIFA 2023. Her outfit bears resemblance with Deepika's older outfit. Image Source:@sleepyxoxoheads/Twitter.

Kriti Sanon's look reminiscent of Deepika Padukone

Kriti’s pearl blouse reminds one of Deepika Padukone’s look at Cannes 2022. Deepika served as a jury member at the 75th year of the prestigious film festival. For the red carpet, the Cocktail actress donned an off-white ruffle saree with a strapless beaded blouse. She accentuated her look with a pearl neck detail.

Deepika Padukone represented India at a global level at Cannes 2022. The actres wore an off white saree with pearl detail on neck. Image source:@deepikapadukone/Instagram.

Kriti Sanon and Anushka Sharma wear the same gown, same day

This is not the first time Kriti is coming under fire for wearing an ‘inspired’ outfit. On the first night of IIFA 2023, the actress donned a black and white gown. On the same day, Anushka Sharma wore the same gown by the same designer at Cannes 2023.

Kriti Sanon and Anushka Sharma wore similar outfits. Both gowns are designed by Richard Quinn. Image source:@kritisanon/Instagram, @anushkasharma/Instagram.

Kriti Sanon and Anushka Sharma both wore similar gowns designed by Richard Quinn on the same day but on different sides of the globe. While Anushka wore an ivory gown, Kriti graced the green carpet in a black-and-white version of the same. Both gowns had the same floral detail on the shoulder but in different colours. Not just the dress, the actresses also twinned with matching hairstyles, with both wearing their hair in a bun.

Kriti Sanon and Deepika Padukone work

Kriti Sanon will be seen next in the role of Goddess Sita in the movie Adipurush. The movie also stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Deepika Padukone will be seen next in the aerial action movie Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She will also star in Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.