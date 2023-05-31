Ayan Mukerji Says He Hasn't 'seen Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Fully' As Film Completes 10 Yrs

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani turned 10 today (May 31). On the occasion, director Ayan Mukerji revealed that he hasn't fully watched the film from the beginning to the end yet. The director shared a clip on his Instagram handle featuring a collage of all famous clips from the film. Along with the video, he wrote a long note, where he called YJHD his ‘second child’.

An excerpt from his note reads, "I think after all these years, I can confidently say that… making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life. And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me. So, putting out a whole lot of gratitude for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani… and all the many people who connected deeply with the movie over the years!"

Director nostalgically recalls his 20s in context of the film

Calling the movie a piece of his 'heart and soul', Ayan wrote that he had great fun making the film. He also confessed that he hasn't watched the film fully but promised that when he grows older, he will watch this film every year. In the video, Ayan can be heard saying, "Almost everything that I experienced as a 20 year old - I'm almost 30 - is packed into the film. You know ambition, romance, friendship..."

On the work front, Ayan Mukerji last directed Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He is expected to direct Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 as well.



What did Evelyn Sharma post on 10 years of YJHD?

Evelyn Sharma, who played a pivotal role in the plot, has also shared a post on 10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. She posted a series of pictures from the film and wrote how life had changed since its release. She used a hashtag calling the film her favourite, and described “how good is it to go back and watch YJHD again”.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles.