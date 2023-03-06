Deepika Padukone Channels Her Inner Wednesday In Goth-inspired Look At Paris Fashion Week

Deepika Padukone arrived at the Paris Fashion Week for Louis Vuitton Fall 2023 show in style. The actress was snapped leaving Mumbai a few days back and had shared on Instagram that she would be a guest at the ongoing fashion week in the French capital.

The Piku actress was clicked before she made her way to the LV show in Musée d'Orsay. She wore a custom black leather jacket with lacy bottom, knee length boots and a black handbag. She kept her tresses open and opted for kohl laden eyes.

Deepika Padukone at the #LVFW23 show at Paris Fashion Week pic.twitter.com/VpH4nueCzO — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) March 6, 2023

Deepika will be attending designer Nicolas Ghesquière show in Paris.

Deepika shares her photos on Instagram

Deepika Padukone also shared her look photos from the LV show at Paris Fashion Week on Instagram. The actress seemed to channel her inner Wednesday Addams in the all-black look. She also gave off gothic vibes. After she shared her photos on social media, the comments section was flooded with praise from the fans.

p>

After attending the Paris Fashion Week, Deepika will be headed to Los Angeles for the Oscars 2023 ceremony. She is one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards. She will be joining the likes of Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monae, Questlove, Zoe Saldana and Donnie Yen to present the Academy Award in one of the categories.