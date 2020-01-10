Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak: Makers Move Delhi HC Over Patiala House Court's Decision

The makers of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak have challenged the Patiala House Court’s order asking them to credit the lawyer of Laxmi Agarwal, on whom the movie is based on. On the same day that the film hit the theatres, Fox Star Studios approached the Delhi High Court to challenge the decision to make the last-minute changes. The Delhi HC reserved its order and will pronounce its verdict on Saturday, as per ANI.

Delhi High Court reserves order on Fox Studios plea challenging the trial court order asking the filmmakers of 'Chhapaak' to give credit to lawyer Aparna Bhat, who represented acid attack survivor Lakshmi Agarwal. https://t.co/YQJrENOVFM — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2020

Aparna Bhat, the lawyer who represented acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, had sought a stay on the release in a plea before the Patiala House Court on Thursday. She had expressed her displeasure over not being credited in the movie. The court ordered the makers to ‘recognise’ her contribution since, apart from the legal help, she had also helped director Meghna Gulzar in the scripting stages of the film.

“The court has considered that the facts in the plea for ad-interim injunction is well-founded. It is necessary her contribution should be acknowledged by providing the actual footage and images, and the line should be there that ‘Aparna Bhat continues to fight cases of sexual and physical violence against women,” the judge had stated.

Earlier, Bhat had posted about her unhappiness on Facebook after finding her name missing in the movie post-screening.

Chhapaak has landed in multiple controversies in the last few days. A writer has sued the makers for not crediting him as a writer, a matter that is pending before the Bombay High Court at the moment. Deepika making an appearance at JNU too sparked a row across the country.

Reports of the acid attacker’s religion being changed also made headlines, before it was proved to be false.

Chhapaak also features Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role. Deepika also turns a producer with the film. This is her first film after Padmaavat and post marriage with Ranveer Singh.

