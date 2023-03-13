Michelle Yeoh, Best Actress At 60: Don't Let Anyone Tell You, You're Past Your Prime

Actress Michelle Yeoh has created history by being the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress award at the Oscars 2023. The Everything Everywhere All At Once actress received a standing ovation as she beat out Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans, Ana de Armas for Blonde, Cate Blanchett for Tar and Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie.

While accepting the Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards, Michelle Yeoh said, "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams dream big and dreams do come true, and ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up."

Michelle further added, "I wouldn’t be standing here tonight without the Daniels, without A24, without my amazing cast and crew, without everyone who was involved with Everything Everywhere All At Once."

The Everything Everywhere All At Once actress then continued by saying, "But—I have to dedicate this to my mom, all the moms in the world, because they are really the superheroes, and without them none of us would be here tonight. She’s 84, and I’m taking this home to her. She’s watching right now in Malaysia with my family and friends. I love you guys."

"I’m bringing this home to you. And also to my extended family, in Hong Kong, where I started my career. Thank you for letting me stand on your shoulders, giving me a leg up so that I could be here today. And to my godchildren, to my sisters, all of them, to my brothers, to—oh, God, to my family. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you to the Academy. This is history in the making! Thank you!"

Everything Everywhere All At Once sweeps away Oscars

At the 95th Academy Awards, Everything Everywhere All At Once, the movie which is set across several universes, went home with seven Oscars. It included three acting awards and the rest four for directing, screenplay, film editing, and best picture.