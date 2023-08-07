Deepika Padukone Dedicates Love-filled Post To Ranveer Singh: The Kind Of Laughs...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have always been vocal about their relationship. Recently, they surprised everyone by revealing that they were close friends before they started dating. On Friendship Day 2023, the actress shared a beautiful quote that emphasised the importance of marrying your best friend.

3 things you need to know

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's romance blossomed on the set of Goliyon Ki Raasleela- Ram Leela in 2012.

They tied the knot in 2018 after dating for six years.

They have co-starred in several films including Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and 83.

Deepika Padukone expresses admiration for Ranveer Singh

On Friendship Day, Deepika Padukone expressed her admiration for her husband Ranveer Singh as she shared an excerpt from N'tima on her Instagram.

(Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone has starred in Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and 83 | Image: Twitter)

The quote highlighted the significance of marrying your best friend and emphasised the importance of finding a partner who accepts you for who you are and shares both laughter and tears with you.

'A love that will never dilute'

Deepika Padukone's post celebrated the essence of shared laughter with her best friend and husband Ranveer Singh. She said that genuine, belly-aching laughs and witty exchanges are essential in a loving relationship. She added that finding someone who allows you to be yourself, even in moments of vulnerability, is a testament to the strength of their bond.

The quote also touched upon the significance of having a partner who stands by you in tough times. The actress beautifully described how their love remains passionate and intense, even during difficult times.

(Deepika Padukone shares a heartfelt post for husband Ranveer Singh | Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

"Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come. Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times," the post read. Ranveer was quick to drop heart emojis on the post.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Ranveer, on the other hand, is basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.