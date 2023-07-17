Deepika Padukone On Her Ideal Date Night With Ranveer Singh: We Enjoy Just Watching...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are considered to be a power couple. The stars always manage to grab attention when they make an appearance together. Now, in a recent interview, Deepika has opened up about her idea of a perfect date night with husband Ranveer.

3 things you need to know

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in November 2018.

Deepika Padukone is currently in San Diego.

The actress is gearing up for the title launch of Project K.

What is Deepika Padukone's idea of a date with Ranveer Singh?

Speaking to Curly Tales, the actress revealed that the ideal date night with her husband involves watching movies in their pyjamas. She said their profession requires them to travel a lot and engage with people all the time. At times, they like to dress up and go out, but on most occasions, they like to remain indoors in their pyjamas and watch movies. They also love feasting on delicious takeaway food.

(A picture of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone from NMACC | Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

How Ranveer Singh debunked the divorce rumours?

Ranveer Singh recently celebrated his 38th birthday on July 6. The actor received wishes on social media from all corners, but Deepika did not post a message on the occasion. It didn't go down well with the actor's fans. It also led to speculation of there were some problems in their marriage. Some even wondered if they would soon part ways. However, a few days later, the Simmba star dropped a monochrome picture of him enjoying a ride across the sea with Deepika. The text on the post read, "Thank you all for the loving birthday wishes," followed by a red heart and infinite symbol emoticons."

Check out the post below:

(Ranveer Singh shared this picture on Instagram Stories | Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding ceremony took place on November 14 and 15, 2018, in Italy. The couple had two wedding ceremonies - one as per Sindhi traditions and another according to South Indian customs. The wedding was attended by their family and close friends.