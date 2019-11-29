Deepika Padukone Does Not Want To Work With Husband Ranveer, Rejected 3 Films With Him?

Deepika Padukone rejected three films alongside husband and actor Ranveer Singh. According to a media portal’s report, Deepika Padukone did not want to work in these films citing overexposure to their relationship. Read on to know more about this story.

Deepika Padukone rejected three films with husband Ranveer?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are considered one of the power couples of Bollywood. The couple recently celebrated their one-year anniversary and are also set to star together in Kabir Khan’s ’83. But according to a media portal’s report, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh might not be working a film together anytime soon.

According to the report, Deepika Padukone does not want their relationship to be overexposed. She wants to protect their relationship among the mass-appeal the couple derives. Deepika and Ranveer have previously worked the magic of their chemistry in films like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. Fans of Deepika and Ranveer will have to wait for a long time now to see this on and off-screen couple working together once again.

The media portal’s report also suggests that Deepika will be soon announcing her next film alongside veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Deepika will be next playing the role of Malti in the film Chhappak. Chhappak is the film based on the life story of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. Chhappak directed by Meghna Gulzar will also mark the debut of Deepika Padukone as a producer. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020. Deepika Padukone stars alongside actor Vikrant Massey in Chhappak.

Apart from this Deepika Padukone as mentioned earlier will be working alongside husband and actor Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s film ’83. In the film, ’83 Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of Romi Dev, Kapil Dev’s wife. Ranveer Singh is essaying the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. Kabir Khan’s ’83 is set to release on April 10, 2020.

