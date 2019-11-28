Ranveer Singh's Best Emotional Scenes | Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy And Others

Ranveer Singh is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. He has done several movie and has received lot of appreciation. Read to know some of his emotional scenes.

Ranveer Singh’s emotional scenes

Band Baaja Baaraat

Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baaraat. The movie stars Ranveer as Bittoo and Anushka as Shruti. With his first performance, the actor won many hearts. The climax scene where Bittoo confesses his love for Shruti, after struggling to express it throughout the film was super adorable. His innocence was praised by many. The actor received Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen together for the first in the film. Their chemistry mesmerized many viewers. The movie has several emotional and romantic scenes. The climax is not to forget. But the scene where Ram meets Leela as they both act as the head of their community is where Ranveer’s heartbrokenness can be seen. While Leela shows her authority. Ram just seems to be devastated. The love, anger and pain could be seen in his performance.

Bajirao Mastani

Ranveer-Deepika duo returned for the second time in Bajirao Mastani. They once again stole many hearts with their powerful portrayal of their characters. While Ranveer as Bajirao, was seen in a commanding role, the climax is where his best emotional performance can be seen. After coming from the fight, Bajirao falls ill and starts to hallucinate. He thinks an army is coming and runs towards the sea. Shock, pain, love and anger being manifested in illness was one of the best scenes of Ranveer’s in any film.

Lootera

The movie is considered as Ranveer’s underrated film by many. It stars Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. Ranveer was playing the role of a young conman. The scene where Ranveer reveals his true identity to Sonakshi and tries to prove that he loves her truly. The song Zinda from the film also shows Ranveer’s emotional side.

Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh’s recent released was Gully Boy. In the much-anticipated film, he played the role of Murad, a young boy living in slums, who tries to accomplish his dream and also manage his life. The movie is filled with emotional scenes such as Murad standing against his father, doing jobs that he does not wants to do, getting Safeena back and many others. After going through all the pain, Murad looks happy as he achieves what he desires and can do more from there. Visiting his old house and grandmother, the expression when he saw people appreciating his work after all the hardship is one to remember. The feeling of accomplishment as he gets on stage connected with the audiences.

