Ranveer Singh Has A No BTS Clause In His Contract - Here's Why

Anupama Chopra’s recent round table meeting had a Bollywood guest list of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Thiruvothu, Manoj Bajpayee, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, and Vijay Sethupathy. They reportedly indulged in a candid conversation about their respective films and how they hone their craft. During the conversation, Ranveer Singh revealed that he has recently added a no BTS (Behind the Scene) clause in his contract.

Ranveer Singh talks about no BTS clause

When Anupama Chopra asked Vijay Devarakonda about his stance on no BTS, the Telugu star reportedly said that he comes from the school of thought that BTS videos kill the mystery behind the film. He reportedly does not like the whole idea of “CG videos being put out”. To this, Ranveer Singh added that even he comes from the same school of thought as Vijay. He also reportedly went on to reveal that he has added a no BTS clause in his contract. Many Bollywood actors have added such clauses in their contracts from time to time. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sunny Leone have no-kissing clause in their contracts.

However, Ranveer Singh’s film, Gully Boy does have a video which shows how the film has been made. There are also BTS videos of songs Khalibali and Binte Dil from the movie Padmavaat which have become quite popular on YouTube. If Ranveer has indeed added this clause, it seems to be after these videos were released.

Ranveer Singh is considered to be one of the most successful actors in Bollywood who takes his craft seriously. For his films, Ranveer is reportedly known to go the extra mile to express his character perfectly. Host Anupama Chopra has also revealed that while preparing for his character in Lootera, Ranveer Singh had stapled a ping into his stomach and punched it to feel the pain of being shot. Ranveer reportedly added to this that he was a “raw” actor at that point of time and was still exploring the field of acting. He reportedly was not “comfortable with his craft”. His insecurity and nervousness made him resort to such harmful means but the actor said that he would not think of doing any such thing now. According to Ranveer, he has found better ways to deliver feelings and emotions on-screen.

