Deepika Padukone Gets Goofy As She Takes #ISHChallenge With Nagma Mirajkar, Watch

Nagma Mirajkar, who is best known to be a TikTok star and a Social Media influencer, was seen getting goofy with Deepika Padukone in her latest video. Mirajkar took to her social media on May 5 and posted a video where she took up the ISH Challenge with Deepika Padukone. ISH Challenge is one of the latest trends on TikTok performed by two people.

Deepika Padukone gets goofy as she takes up the #ISHChallenge

While one of the two points to a direction on a particular beat of the song, the challenge for the other person is to look the opposite way. Both Nagma Mirajkar and Deepika Padukone look adorable as they are seen having fun perform the challenge with each other. Deepika is seen dressed up in pair of orange sequinned utility pants topped with a baggy orange shirt.

Nagma is dressed up in a pair of blue jeans and a cropped sweatshirt. Both the celebs completed their looks with pairs of white chunky sneakers. Posting it on her social media handle, Nagma Mirajkar captioned the post, "Had so much fun doing this w/ @deepikapadukone! 🤩 Also, I am the CEO of losing in the #IshChallenge 🙃 #Woah #woahchallenge #PlayAtHome #OldVideo #Atrangz." [sic]

The video starts with Nagma pointing downwards and Deepika Padukone reacts to it by looking sideways. Padukone seemed to own the challenge as she only lost once in the video. Nagma Mirajkar seemed to be bombing the challenge as she tagged herself as the CEO of losing the challenge. Nagma also pointed in her caption that it is an old video.

Fans quickly went gaga over the video and flooded Nagma's comments section. Praising Deepika Padukone, one user wrote, "God how gorgeous is SHE". Adoring both of them, another user wrote, "Prettiest girls in one frame".

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak alongside Vikrant Massey where she essayed the character of Malti. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film was based on the life of a real-life acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The actor is also set to play Ranveer Singh's onscreen wife in '83 as Romi Dev.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will narrate the story of India's incredible victory in the 1983 World Cup. She has also reportedly been roped in for a yet-untitled Shakun Batra film. Deepika is currently in quarantine at her Mumbai residence with husband Ranveer Singh.

