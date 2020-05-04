Deepika Padukone Takes Dig At Ranveer Singh Again, Says He 'overslept' & 'was Late'

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is hands-on when it comes to entertaining her fans and followers with her interesting lockdown updates. The actor has been giving her suggestions for movies to watch amid lockdown through her Instagram status and had named Phantom Thread, Her and Inside Out until now.

In the wee hours of Monday, she posted a relatable thought as she said that she would now sleep on the couch itself as it'll save her the trouble of going to the bedroom at all.

Have a look:

Read | Deepika Padukone imagines '50 years from now' as she enjoys video call with BFFs

However, one thing that she has been constant at while under lockdown is trolling her husband actor Ranveer Singh for sleeping all day. In her latest update on Instagram, she took a hilarious dig at him once again stating that he overslept and also reached late to the living room. Deepika is also trolling him for 'being late' at the trailer launch of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, he had named her as the reason why he was late.

Have a look:

Read | Clueless on movies options in lockdown? Deepika Padukone's suggestions are worth a watch

Deepika Padukone, on Sunday, took to her Instagram handle to express her love for raw mangoes. Summers and 'kachi keri' as it is called, Deepika shared a plate full of them with red chilli powder sprinkled on it and captioned it with her love for the delicious mango. She wrote, "You're simply the best, better than all the rest. Better than anyone, anyone I ever met...🤤".

Have a look:

Read | 'Are you pregnant?', fans ask after Deepika Padukone shares a picture of raw mangoes

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

The actor will be seen next in the Kabir Khan directorial '83 which details the journey of the former Indian cricket team skipper and 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev as he drove India to its historic victory at the World Cup in 1983. Deepika will essay the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Dev, wherein the lead character will be played by Ranveer Singh.

Read | Deepika Padukone 'commuting' amid lockdown? Actor's lifehack's a joke anyone can relate to

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.