When Deepika Padukone Shook A Leg With Tik Tok Star Nagma Mirajkar

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful stars of Bollywood. The actor was last seen in Chhapaak. She is currently gearing up for her movie '83 that focuses on India's historic World Cup win in 1983. The movie also stars Ranveer Singh who steps in the shoes of Kapil Dev. For her Meghna Gulzar directed film Chhapaak, she made headlines for coming up with unique ways to promote it. One such way was her collaboration with social media star Nagma Mirajkar. Take a look at their video.

Deepika debuted on TikTok

Recently, many actors have started using the TikTok application and are uploading funny videos and songs on it. Deepika Padukone has also started the application. Tik Tok application has also become a place where Bollywood actors come and promote their movies by doing a Tik Tok video with one of Tik Tok stars. While promoting her movie, Deepika shook a leg with Tik Tok star Nagma Mirajkar, where the two were seen dancing on the song Pinga from Bajirao Mastani. The video was quite entertaining and was loved by their fans. Check out the video here.

Famous TikTok star Nagma Mirajkar

Nagma Mirajkar is an Indian social star who is also an actor, dancer, social media influencer and TikTok/musically star. She has more than 3 million followers. She is popular for posting dances, lip syncs, comedies, and other music videos. She has a huge fan base on her Instagram account. She has more than 650 k followers on her Instagram account.

About Deepika's '83

Deepika will be seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Bhatia. She had shared her first look from the movie on her Instagram handle. Check out the post here.

