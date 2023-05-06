Alia Bhatt Reveals Priyanka Chopra's Advice Ahead Of Met Gala Debut: You Get In And...

Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet at the Met Gala 2023 in New York City. While Alia made her debut, Priyanka attended the event for the fourth time. A video doing rounds on the internet features the Raazi actress talking about how Priyanka helped her ahead of her big day. In a behind-the-scenes video, Alia spilled details about her conversation with Priyanka before walking the red carpet.

A video shared by Vogue showed all that went behind creating Alia's look for the Met Gala. In the video, Alia opened up on how she is an introverted person in real life and does not have the social skills that are a prerequisite for such events. She then went on to share what Priyanka told her. “You get in, and you find us," Alia recalled Priyanka telling her. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star then recollected her reply. “Okay, definitely because you’re gonna have to take me to the bathroom. I'm not gonna be able to go myself,” Alia recalled telling the Citadel star.

Alia talking about how she is nervous and @priyankachopra told her to come inside and find her 🥹💗 pic.twitter.com/09woSOyjwG — 𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. (@FLORADlOR) May 5, 2023

Alia Bhatt at MET Gala

Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in an outfit designed by Prabal Gurung. Talking about her look Alia Bhatt shared that she was always ‘fascinated’ by iconic Chanel brides, which inspired her white, pearl-encrusted outfit. Giving the perfect tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, the 30-years old actress also shared that her outfit was made of 100,000 pearls.

Priyanka Chopra at MET Gala

Priyanka Chopra also attended the coveted Met Gala 2023. She walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with her husband Nick Jonas. The couple brought high fashion to the red carpet and twinned in black. Priyanka donned an all-black Valentino gown with white gloves and a statement Bulgari necklace. Nick kept it stylish in a white shirt, biker jacket and trousers.

Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra movies

Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra have always expressed mutual fondness. They even share loving comments on each other's social media posts. They will also be seen together in the Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa which also stars Katrina Kaif.