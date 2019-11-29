Deepika Padukone Has An Important Question To Ask Kartik Aaryan

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle to pose a question to 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor Kartik Aaryan. The 'Padmaavat' actress wants to learn the hook step of popular track 'Dheeme Dheeme'. Looks like Deepika is going through some FOMO (Fear of missing out) as she asks Kartik Aaryan to teach her the step so that she can participate in the #DheemeDheemeChallenge.

About 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

This is the first time that Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya are working with each other. The trio is gearing up for the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh on December 6. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur starrer 1978 film of the same name. Veteran actor Asrani had played the role of Sanjeev Kumar's character's poet friend in the film, and Aparshakti Khurrana will reportedly be seen in that role for Kartik Aaryan's character in the upcoming film. The movie has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and BR Studios.

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

Deepika along with husband and actor Ranveer Singh will be seen together onscreen in Kabir Khan's '83 where they will portray the roles of Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Dev. The film is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup where India had won the winning title under the leadership of The Haryana Hurricane-Kapil Dev. The movie is scheduled to release in April 2020.

Meanwhile, the actress will also be seen in Chhapaak, which is an upcoming Hindi language film. It is based on the real-life experience of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is set to release on January 10, 2020. The movie is being produced by Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar in collaboration with Fox Star Studios. It will release all over India and is a much-anticipated release.

