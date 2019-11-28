Kartik Aaryan Trolls Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar; They Call Him 'cheater', Watch Video

The ladies in Kartik Aaryan aka Chintu Tyagi’s life face a chaotic situation, courtesy him being a ‘cheater’ and indulging in an extra-marital affair in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Now, even in real life, his leading ladies, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday are calling him a ‘cheater’. No, Kartik is neither married nor in an extra-marital affair, the duo took on their co-star for ‘cheating’ to win as they recently made an appearance on Farah Khan’s show. This was after the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star trolled them for not knowing how to dance and how they were in shock after their defeat.

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Panday and Ananya Panday recently appeared on the Farah Khan-hosted Backbenchers. Kartik scored 101, while his co-stars scored 37 and 35. The Luka Chuppi star was so delighted that he felt like recording a winning speech. In the video he posted on Instagram, he is heard saying, “Today, I have come on Backbenchers and I have beaten Bhumi and Ananya convincingly, so much that they have gone in shock and have started learning dance, which they don’t know.”

Farah Khan then joins his selfie video and asks about the contribution of the Dean. He then says, “Dean had a major role to play in making me win. Dean is very dear.” What then follows is a hilarious series of film names and characters. Farah calls him the ‘Student of the Year’. Kartik then calls himself 'Tees Maar Khan.' Later, Bhumi and Ananya too join Kartik and they call themselves 'Baazigar.' Later, they have a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai moment, as they make the audiences say, ‘Kartik is a cheater’, though some of the audiences instead start cheering for his name.

This is the first time that Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya are working with each other. The trio is gearing up for the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh on December 6. The film has been directed by Happy Bhag Jayegi fame Mudasaar Aziz. The movie is produced by BR Studios, who had also made the original film. Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of the 1978 film of the same name.

