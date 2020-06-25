Deepika Padukone Has Worked With THESE Female Directors

Deepika Padukone started her acting career with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om, which also earned her the Filmfare award for Best Female Debut. Deepika Padukone is now among the celebrated actors in Bollywood.

Throughout her career, Deepika has starred in some iconic films. Some of her popular films are Om Shanti Om, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Chennai Express and more. Over the course of her career, she has worked with several popular filmmakers. Some of the female directors she has worked with include Farah Khan and Meghna Gulzar. Check out the movies where Deepika Padukone worked with female directors.

Farah Khan

Om Shanti Om

This movie marked the debut of Deepika Padukone and was directed by Farah Khan. Om Shanti Om starred SRK and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The movie revolves around Om, a junior film artist who falls for Shantipriya, a renowned actress.

Happy New year

This 2014 film is directed by Farah Khan and the film earned huge numbers at the box office at the time of its release. The film stars Deepika Padukone, SRK, Sonu Sood, and Boman Irani. The story revolves around Charlie, who assembles a team of non-dancers to take part in a dance competition. His crew pulls off a heist at a hotel in Dubai.

Meghna Gulzar

Chhapaak

Released in 2020, Chhapaak tells the story of Malti, an acid attack survivor. The empowering story shows how she healed mentally and how she bravely fought the injustice for those like herself. Meghna Gulzar directed this film which told a sensitive and a powerful story.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is set to appear in two upcoming films. She is going to star in Kabir Khan’s 83, which is a biopic of Kapil Dev, the former Indian cricketer. 83 stars couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for the first time as a couple after getting married. Ranveer and Deepika are going to play the roles of Kapil and Romi Dev respectively. The other one is Shakun Batra’s next project. Padukone will be seen in Shakun Batra's next film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

