Deepika Padukone Converses With Experts On The Topic Of Suicide & Why People Do It, Watch

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was known to be suffering from depression. In regard to this, Deepika Padukone recently posted about discussing the issue of depression on her Instagram story. Here's what it is about.

Deepika Padukone discusses depression and mental health with experts

Deepika Padukone's Instagram story recently had a post about the issue of depression. In the post, Deepika said, "While I embarked on this journey more than 5 years ago, recent tragic events have made us all realise that now more than ever, we need to prioritize mental health & intensify our focus on #SuicidePrevention". She also thanked Dr Shyam Bhat and Dr Shoumitra Pathare for talking to her and addressing some unanswered question she had on 'why people do what they do'. Take a look:

In the video posted by Deepika Padukone's The Live Love Laugh Foundation, she asked the doctors about the basic reason why people commit suicide. She also asked whether it is because of mental illness or some particular incident triggers the action. The doctors replied that suicides are mostly committed by people between the age group of 15-25 years. They also elaborated on the groups that are more likely to take the decision and how this can be prevented by intervening at the right time.

Deepika Padukone, Dr Bhat and Dr Pathare also discussed whether blaming someone or some incident for someone else's suicide is "wise". Deepika also posted several messages on her Twitter handle about depression and mental. Check them out:

Back in 2015, Deepika Padukone had also opened up about suffering from depression herself. In an interview with a daily portal, the actor revealed the first time she felt something was wrong with her. Deepika also said that unlike other medical illness, depression does not have any physical symptoms. She talked about the social stigma attached to depression or other mental health illness.

Apart from Deepika Padukone, many other Bollywood celebrities also opened up about battling depression or ways in which one could feel better during such times. Actor, Neena Gupta in her Instagram video suggested talking one's heart out to their close friends. She said that this will help the person feel lighter and less stressed.

