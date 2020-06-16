Did You Know Deepika Padukone Has Same Character Name In 'Om Shanti Om' And 'Housefull'?

Deepika Padukone, last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, made her Bollywood debut playing the role of Shantipriya and Sandy in Farah Khan's directorial Om Shanti Om. The reincarnation drama had Deepika portraying two characters in the film. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone had similar names in Om Shanti Om and Housefull. She was called Sandy in both Om Shanti Om and Housefull.

Om Shanti Om, starring Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and Arjun Rampal in the lead, narrates the tale of two lovers, whose love story travels through two different eras. The movie directed by Farah Khan marked Deepika Padukone's Bollywood debut. Om Shanti Om had Deepika playing two characters- Shantipriya, a yesteryear actor, and Sandy, a free-spirited young girl.

Housefull, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh, and Lara Dutta in the lead, also featured actors like Arjun Rampal, Jiah Khan, and Chunky Panday in pivotal roles. The Sajid Khan directorial narrates the tale of two best friends, who concoct a slew of lies to live with their partners. Housefull had Deepika Padukone playing the role of Sandy aka Saundarya Baghyalakshmi Venkateshwara Basapa Rao.

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Kabir Khan's 83. Deepika Padukone, who will be essaying the role of Romi Dev, wife of former cricketer Kapil Dev. 83 has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarma, Harrdy Sandhu, among others in pivotal roles. The Kabir Khan directorial narrates the tale of India's World Cup victory in 1983. Interestingly, the Ranveer Singh starrer is co-produced by Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala under their respective banners.

Besides the upcomer, Deepika Padukone also has an untitled film with Shakun Batra. The movie that stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead is reported to be a relationship drama. The Deepika Padukone starrer is produced by Shakun Batra and Karan Johar under the production banner Dharma Productions. The upcomer is presently in pre-production and will begin shooting soon after the lockdown ends.

