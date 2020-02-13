Deepika Padukone's Most Stylish Looks In Jackets; See Pics

Deepika Padukone is among the most popular actors of Bollywood. Deepika has worked in some popular films like Padmaavat, Chhapaak, and Bajirao Mastani and she has established herself well in the industry. She also got married to Ranveer Singh and the couple will be appearing in the movie together named '83, which is going to be released in April this year.

Besides her roles in the movies, Deepika is popular among the fans for her impeccable fashion sense. Deepika's style has inspired a number of people all across. The actor even knows how to sport an oversized jacket and make it look chic. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's photos in oversized jackets:

In this look, Deepika Padukone is nailing the checkered trench-style coat. The actor looks stylish with her hair tied and red lipstick. Check out more photos of Deepika Padukone.

In this look, Deepika Padukone is wearing a blazing red jacket. The actor is also giving us 'hot rod red' vibes with the vibrant red colour that she is wearing. The actor never fails to serve us with her best looks. Check out some more pictures from Deepika Padukone's Instagram.

In this look, you can see that Deepika is donning a classic denim jacket. The oversized jacket makes her look stylish without any effort. Deepika never ceases to amaze us.

