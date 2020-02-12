Deepika Padukone Inspired Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Every Occasion

Deepika Padukone is on cloud nine nowadays post the success of the latest release Chhapaak. The film also marked Deepika's journey in Bollywood as a producer. Deepika Padukone is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. The stunning actress has proved her mettle time and again with her choice of diverse roles in films. Deepika is a true fashionista, who is also well known globally because of her successful modelling stint. She is known for her drop-dead gorgeous looks and charming personality.

Read: Deepika Padukone's Top Fan-favourite Songs That Everyone Must Listen To

Deepika will be seen in '83 opposite husband Ranveer Singh next. Not just her films but DP's red-carpet looks but also her hairstyles manage to become a trend. She's a stylish actor, who knows how to ace all her looks perfectly. Take a look at some of the uber-cool hairstyles donned by Deepika Padukone that are easy to try for any occasion-

Deepika Padukone has hairstyles for every occasion

The low-pony hairdo with side parting for the workplace

Nobody pulls off this hairstyle better than Deepika Padukone. Deepika wore a stylish trench coat and completed her look with this super-easy low pony, which takes you less than 5 minutes to recreate. All you need to do is part your hair on one side and tie them in a low pony. Post that, use some leave-in hair cream to give that shine to your hair.

Read: Priyanka Chopra To Alia Bhatt; Bollywood Divas Who Rocked The Trench Coat Look Like A Boss

Deepika's statement High bun for an everyday look

Deepika Padukone is seen wearing this particular hairdo on various occasions. It will not only help keep all your hair in one place without ruining your makeup but is also a great hairdo to pull-off on a daily basis.

The effortlessly wavy hair for a casual outing

As the name suggests, the effortless wavy hairdo should look natural. This hairdo is suiting Deepika's short hair perfectly and she is looking adorably cute in this hairstyle. A great hairdo to opt for a casual date or outing with friends.

Read: Fashion Face-off | Deepika Padukone & Shraddha Kapoor Wear Identical Purple Pantsuit

The messy bun hairstyle for weddings or parties

A high bun hairstyle goes well with both ethnic and western attires. In the photo, the Om Shani Om actor can be seen donning this pretty hairstyle. The hairstyle is easy to make. All you need is some bobby pins or a rubber band. Grab all your hair in a bun, seal it, and you are good to go!

Read: Deepika Padukone Spills The Beans On The Makeup Trend She Loves Now But Initially Hated

Images Credit: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.