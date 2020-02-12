How Deepika Padukone And Ananya Panday Are Acing The 'bow On Dress' Look

Bollywood celebrities are the one-stop style inspiration destination for fans. With dapper outfits and amazing looks, the celebs never cease to amaze their fans. Recently, the bow dress style has created a buzz in tinsel town and fans are going gaga over the look. Stars like Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday were also spotted fashioning a bow dress on different occasions. Here are the looks of the stars to take inspiration from.

From Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday to Shraddha Kapoor, style a bow dress just like them

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was spotted in a black and white bow outfit at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The star donned a full-sized white coloured dress with a thigh-high slit wrapped with a black bow stretched from her waistline to the neck. She complimented the outfit with a sleek and high ponytail and a heavy eye-makeup.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone Always Slay Stripes Like A Diva And Here's Proof

Ananya Panday

For another award function, Ananya Panday was spotted in bow dress. The actor was seen in a full-sized black dress with a thigh-high cut covered with a long tail pink bow along her waistline. She completed her look for the Amazon Film Fare Awards with a sleek ponytail and a pair of black studded and pointed heels.

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday To Star Opposite Vijay Deverakonda In His First Bollywood Film?

Shraddha Kapoor

For one of her promotional looks for Street Dancer 3D, the actor donned a pretty bow dress. She sported a silver and black checkered bow dress for the event. In the picture shared by celebrity stylist Tanvi Ghavri, the actor was seen complementing the look with straight hair and red lips.

ALSO READ | When Deepika Padukone Got Us Completely Bowled Over By Pulling Off Formal Wear Like A Pro

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone Inspired Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Every Occasion