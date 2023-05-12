Deepika Padukone Lauds Ranveer Singh: He Always Put My Dreams...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh always manage to give major couple goals. Speaking of which, the actress, during an interview with Time Magazine, couldn't stop showering praise on her husband Ranveer. The Piku actress revealed that with him, she is the “most vulnerable self." Deepika added that the actor has always put her dreams and ambitions first. “I’ve never had that experience because [Singh] has always put me, my dreams, and my ambitions first," she said.

Ranveer Singh turned cheerleader for wife Deepika Padukone

The Lootera actor dropped a post on Instagram cheering for his wife. Sharing a picture of the actress, he wrote, "In the post World at your feet! Proud of you, babygirl!" The actor has always been Deepika's biggest cheerleader. Soon after he shared the post, the fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "You're the best thing ever happened to Deepika, ma'am. Another wrote, "What else can a gf or wife ask for from a supportive bf or husband."



All about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The couple got married in an intimate yet lavish ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, in 2018. They had two wedding ceremonies - a Konkani and Sikh. The wedding was attended by their families and close friends.

Deepika Padukone's recent post

The actress treated her Insta family to many pictures from the photoshoot. In all the images, the actress sports a beige suit set. Soon after she shared the post, her fans commented, "Omg the song! She’s back at it with the trend! Love you." Another wrote, "The hottest."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Sing's upcoming movies

Deepika had a great start this year with a hit action film. Next, she is busy shooting for Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Also, she has Project K, co-starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. On the other hand, Ranveer is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.