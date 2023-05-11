Deepika Padukone Notes Couples Today 'lack Patience': Not Just Ranveer And I...

Deepika Padukone has been married to actor Ranveer Singh for six years now. The actor has now let out crucial marriage advice, especially for the younger generations. In a recent interview, Deepika opened up about her marriage, personal life and more.

Deepika spoke about how humans tend to influence their relationships on the basis of movies or the kinds of relationships they see around them, in an interview with Time. The actor opined that one must understand that everyone’s journey is different and it is not advisable to compare the bond between two couples. Deepika continued to offer love advice to the upcoming generations.

The Piku actress shared, “I feel like there’s a lack of patience and I think that that’s something that we can all learn from, not just Ranveer and I from our parents but I think more couples like us can learn from the generation before us”. Deepika even joked that she is sounding like a ‘love guru’. She added that there are other things newer generations need to learn from them, but patience tops the list.

Deepika Padukone on marriage with Ranveer Singh

In the same interview, Deepika Padukone elaborated on the kind of relationship she shares with her husband Ranveer Singh. In fact, the Gully Boy actor even surprised her on the set while she was giving the interview. Deepika mentioned her recent trip to Bhutan and said that she felt her ‘most vulnerable self’ on the trip since she was with her husband.

The 37-years actress spoke on breaking the stereotype of being a married woman and still working in films. She confessed that such notions have changed and she never fell privy to it. The Project K actress revealed that Ranveer always put ‘her, her ambitions, and her dream first’.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marriage

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved couples in the industry. Cupid played a role for the couple first time in 2012, when they were shooting for their film Ramleela. After dating for more than six years, the couple finally tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in November 2018. While the wedding ceremony took place in Italy, they threw grand reception for friends and members of the industry back home.