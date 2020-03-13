Deepika Padukone Opens Up On Being Cheated In Her Past Relationship,hints At Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone in an interview with a leading media publication opened up about relationships and infidelity issues. Speaking about it, the actress informed that she has never 'cheated or strayed' away when she is in a relationship.

Deepika Padukone on relationships and infidelity

Furthermore, without mentioning anyone's name, Padukone informed that she has been hurt in the past and was foolish enough to give her ex-boyfriend at that time a second chance. "It took me a while to get out. But having done that, nothing can make me go back. That ship has sailed,'' she added.

Divulging in further details, she stated that the first time he cheated on her, she felt that something was wrong with her or the relationship, but soon she realised that it was just his habit. "Infidelity is the deal-breaker. Once it comes in, respect goes away, trust goes away and these are the pillars of a relationship you can't break," she added.

While she did not take anyone's name, speculations are that Deepika was hinting about her relationship with Tamaasha co-star Ranbir Kapoor. It is common knowledge that the two dated for two years before parting ways in 2009. However, months after that, rumours of Deepika and Ranveer's alleged affair started doing rounds, the two finally tied the knot in November 2018. For those unaware, Ranbir is currently said to be dating actress Alia Bhatt, although the Brahmastra co-stars are yet to officially confirm the affair.

