Deepika Padukone Looks Gorgeous In These Latest Photoshoot Pictures

Chhapaak actor Deepika Padukone had recently shared a few pictures from her photoshoot for a reputed fashion magazine. Soaking under the sun on the beach, the actor looked stunning in different beach outfits, as the gentle breeze flew through her hair. Before posting the pictures, the actor posted a teaser of the photoshoot on her Instagram.

Deepika Padukone's fans were more than excited to see the new pictures of their heartthrob. Soon, Deepika Padukone shared a few pictures, and the internet went gaga over the pictures. Take a look at some of Deepika Padukone's most liked pictures from her recent photoshoot.

Deepika Padukone's most liked pictures from her recent photoshoot

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Love For Flowers Quite Evident In These Pictures

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Is A Vision In White In These Outfits; Have A Look

These two pictures were the first pictures Deepika Padukone shared from her beach photoshoot. Deepika Padukone dressed up as a mermaid for the photoshoot and even looked like one, in the pictures. These two were the most liked pictures on the internet that went viral in no time.

One of Deepika Padukone's most liked pictures was this monochrome picture that the actor shared on her Instagram account. This picture was the most liked picture on the gram and many of her fans showered her with love on the picture. Moreover, the actor's husband Ranveer Singh too, commented on the picture asking her to stop being so gorgeous.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects

Deepika Padukone will be seen in the upcoming movie 83' along with her husband Ranveer Singh. The movie 83' is loosely based on the cricket T20 world cup which was held in the year 1983. Ranveer Singh will be seen as Kapil Dev in the film while Deepika Padukone is all set to play his better half, in the film.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Best Foot-tapping Dance Numbers; Check Them Out

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Discovers Director Shakun Batra's Hidden Talent

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.