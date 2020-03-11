The Debate
Deepika Padukone Discovers Director Shakun Batra's Hidden Talent

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram story to post a video of her director Shakun Batra from the sets of their upcoming movie which is yet untitled. Readd on.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone shared a video on her Instagram story recently. Featuring in it is her The Intern director Shakun Batra singing out loud. Apparently this was Batra's ploy to keep himself employed during a four-hour fitting session as Deepika pointed out herself. 

Deepika Padukone posted two videos of her director, Shakun Batra sitting on a chair and wrapped in his own world. He was playing some music on the phone and also singing to it. In one video, Deepika used a crown sticker on Shakun's head and wrote a caption, "My director doubling up as a DJ and keeping himself occupied through a 4-hour fitting session!". 

deepika padukone shakun batra deepika padukone's instagram



deepika padukone shakun batra deepika padukone's instagram

Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Shakun Batra's yet-untitled film. Batra had earlier directed Ek Main Hu Aur Ekk Tu and Kapoor & Sons. His upcoming movie also has Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey in the cast besides Deepika. It will be bankrolled by Dharma Productions and is slated to hit the theatres on February 12, 2021 apparently going for Valentine's Day release. 



Deepika Padukone's upcoming movies

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie, Chhapaak which was based on the life of an acid-victim survivor. She is currently gearing up for the release of '83 which is based on the life of India's former skipper, Kapil Dev. The latter will be played by Ranveer Singh while Deepika will play Kapil Dev's wife, Romi. The movie is expected to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020. Apart from this Deepika has The Intern and the untitled Shakun Batra movie.





 

 

First Published:
