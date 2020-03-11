Deepika Padukone Discovers Director Shakun Batra's Hidden Talent

Deepika Padukone shared a video on her Instagram story recently. Featuring in it is her The Intern director Shakun Batra singing out loud. Apparently this was Batra's ploy to keep himself employed during a four-hour fitting session as Deepika pointed out herself.

Deepika Padukone posted two videos of her director, Shakun Batra sitting on a chair and wrapped in his own world. He was playing some music on the phone and also singing to it. In one video, Deepika used a crown sticker on Shakun's head and wrote a caption, "My director doubling up as a DJ and keeping himself occupied through a 4-hour fitting session!".

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Best Foot-tapping Dance Numbers; Check Them Out

Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Shakun Batra's yet-untitled film. Batra had earlier directed Ek Main Hu Aur Ekk Tu and Kapoor & Sons. His upcoming movie also has Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey in the cast besides Deepika. It will be bankrolled by Dharma Productions and is slated to hit the theatres on February 12, 2021 apparently going for Valentine's Day release.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #DeepikaPadukone, #SiddhantChaturvedi and #AnanyaPanday in Shakun Batra’s next film [not titled yet]... Shakun [#EkMainAurEkkTu, #KapoorAndSons] will also produce the film with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta... Starts 2020... 12 Feb 2021 release [#ValentinesDay]. pic.twitter.com/VcZWFIRf6S — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 19, 2019

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra & Other Divas Make Chic Statements In Holi Outfits

Deepika Padukone's upcoming movies

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie, Chhapaak which was based on the life of an acid-victim survivor. She is currently gearing up for the release of '83 which is based on the life of India's former skipper, Kapil Dev. The latter will be played by Ranveer Singh while Deepika will play Kapil Dev's wife, Romi. The movie is expected to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020. Apart from this Deepika has The Intern and the untitled Shakun Batra movie.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha Explains Why She Didn't Follow Her Father's Legacy

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Looks Every Bit Stunning In THESE Casual Outfits; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.