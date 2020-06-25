Deepika Padukone's Pics With Hollywood Celebs Like Scarlett Johansson, Vin Diesel & More

Deepika Padukone has been a part of many projects in Hollywood and the actor has time and again treated fans with pictures with her Hollywood friends. Here are a few times when Deepika shared pictures with Hollywood biggies on her social media platforms. The list includes Kendall Jenner, Scarlett Johansson and more.

Kendall Jenner

In 2019, Deepika Padukone met model Kendall Jenner at The Youth Anxiety Centre for an event in New York and shared a picture on her Instagram with a special message. In the caption, Deepika Padukone spoke about a fundraiser for mental health program. If the reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone and Kendall Jenner were also joined by Vogue’s Anna Wintour for the event.

Scarlett Johansson

Deepika Padukone scaled new heights when the actor got an opportunity to feature alongside Scarlett Johansson and Korean actor Doona Bae for a magazine cover. As seen in the pictures shared, the actors are dressed in pastel and beige outfits with ornate headgears made of flowers. Deepika is seen in a yellow floral dress and Scarlett is seen in a cream-coloured dress. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone was among the 14 female actors from all around the world who featured in the magazine. Apart from Deepika, other actors Lea Seydoux, Vanessa Kirby, Eiza González, Elizabeth Debicki, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Golshifteh Farahani, Liv Lisa Fries, Hera Hilmar, Bruna Marquezine and Alba Rohrwacher also featured in the cover.

Vin Diesel

During the making of XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Hollywood star Vin Diesel shared a picture with Deepika Padukone on Instagram. As seen in the picture shared, Deepika Padukone can be seen flashing a big smile, while Vin clicks a selfie. Take a look:

On the professional front

Deepika and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. The Kabir Khan directorial '83 chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev.

The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen. Padukone will also be seen in the Indian remake of the much-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster, The Intern, which features Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the leading roles. The actor will also be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday for Shakun Batra’s next.

