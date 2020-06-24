On Deepika Padukone’s ‘monetising Funeral’ Remark, Papparazzo Says 'it's A Mean Industry'

Deepika Padukone had recently lashed out at a paparazzi in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actor had spoken against the coverage of the funeral rituals of the late actor by the paparazzi. Now, after the actor's comment, popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani has broken his silence on social media as he addressed the issue.

Deepika Padukone lashed out at a paparazzi

For the unversed, the paparazzi had shared some pictures and videos from Sushant's funeral and had shared a message in his caption which stated that nobody can share the pictures and videos on their social media without his consent. Deepika was soon quick to lash out at the paparazzi by commenting on his post, asking whether it is okay for him to not only post the pictures and videos of the late actor's funeral but also to monetize it without his family's consent.

While some people supported the Padmaavat actor, Bollywood Kangana Ranaut accused her of being 'selective' in her outrage. Now well-known paparazzi, Viral Bhayani also addressed this matter with a range of explosive tweets on his social media. Take a look at the Bajirao Mastani actor's comment.

Viral Bhayani called it a mean industry

In one of the tweets, he pointed out the hypocrisy of the industry. He wrote how people only have a problem with the paparazzi covering the funeral of an actor and do not find any problem with the media glare in a Bollywood party or an event. He also said that he only notices people like actor Raza Murad or filmmaker Ashoke Pandit attend these funerals from the entire film fraternity. Take a look at his tweet.

If you call people for your party they turn up for drinks but when the same person dies? This is a mean industry, I have covered so many funerals and it is always a Raza Murad or Ashoke Pandit who come to pay respect ðŸ™ @KanganaTeam @deepikapadukone — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) June 23, 2020

Viral also labeled Deepika's accusing the paparazzi to monetize through Sushant's funeral pictures as a 'cheap' attempt. He shared a picture of the late director Basu Chatterjee with the tweet who had passed away recently on June 4, 2020. He hinted that he had not covered the director's funeral to make money. Take a look.

Instagram cannot be monetized but said that to monetize ona funeral would be cheap. Do you think I covered #basuchatterjee recent funeral to make money? @KanganaTeam @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/olNrXQLQaO — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) June 23, 2020

Viral also mentioned how many news channels and newspapers were also covering Sushant's funeral. He pointed out that they were not following any guidelines while doing so. He further added that it is always the Bollywood paparazzi who are accused of these cheap tactics.

A lot of tv channels and media houses were doing live coverage of the funeral and none of them were following any guidelines but at the end of the days the paps are slammed @deepikapadukone @KanganaTeam — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) June 23, 2020

He also shared a tweet wherein he stated that he is always open to criticism. He further added that his followers often correct him when he makes some mistake while sharing the pictures. But he pointed out that even though his posts can come across as 'attention-seeking', he does not crave attention through his work.

I'm always open to criticism and and negativity as it all helps me. I'm alone handling my social media so I make a lot of mistakes but my followers always correct me when I'm wrong and yes my posts are weird and always "attention seeking" but I'm not. — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) June 23, 2020

