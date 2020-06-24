Deepika Padukone's Iconic Characters That Taught Memorable Life Lessons

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with the movie Om Shanti Om. The movie turned out to be a commercial success and Deepika gained major recognition after her performance. Deepika Padukone created a firm foothold in Bollywood with movies like Bajirao Mastani, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Chennai Express. Be it her bold character as Veronica in Cocktail or her fearless personality as Mastani, Deepika Padukone is known for some of her iconic characters. Here are five lessons learned from five characters played by Deepika Padukone.

Tara from Tamasha

Tara is one of the most iconic characters played by Deepika Padukone. She taught to fight for love and never give up no matter what. Tara was a character who never stopped trying no matter how hard life had been to her. She taught how love can change a person, how one can act as a 'catalyst' to help a person grow by loving them.

Pic Courtesy: Still from Tamasha

Naina from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Deepika Padukone as Naina taught to live freely and choose what one loves to do. The character taught to leave the person you love if they are willing to go and if they come back, they really love you. Naina was also that one character who chose to love unconditionally without expecting in return.

Pic Courtesy: Still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Mastani from Bajirao Mastani

Mastani played by Deepika Padukone alongside Ranveer Singh was one of her most fearless characters. She was strong and was ready to fight like a warrior. She loved and even got insulted for loving someone, however, she never gave up and even died for the love of her life. She also taught that no matter what, one should always stand up for oneself.

Pic Courtesy: Still from Bajirao Mastani

Piku from Piku

Piku is an independent girl who leads her life the way she wants to. Above all, she puts her father first and foremost. It’s a character that speaks to you. It tells how important a father-daughter relationship is, it tells that sometimes it’s okay to make compromises and it also tells that happiness is all about the tiny little moments in our lives. She also taught that there is no such thing as giving up on responsibilities.

Pic Courtesy: Still from Piku

Veronica from Cocktail

Veronica was one of the most unique characters played by Deepika Padukone. Veronica was bold and lived on her own terms. She was a great friend and even after she was betrayed, she accepted everything and moved on. Deepika Padukone was widely praised for her performance in this movie.

Pic Courtesy: Still from Cocktail

