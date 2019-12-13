Deepika Padukone Reveals Her Favourite Cricketer; Emphasises On The Importance Of Sports

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone at a cricket show on Thursday has revealed that Former India captain and batting great Rahul Dravid is her favourite cricketer of all-time. Rahul Dravid has always been a gentleman of India. Dravid had represented India for 16 years. He had made his international debut in 1996 and called it a day in 2012. Deepika Padukone went on to explain the major difference she found between Rahul Dravid and the rest of the players.

Rahul Dravid is known for his calm and composed nature and is easily one of the few cricketers, who hardly have a hater. The leading actress of the Bollywood Film Industry further stated that she always like the persons, who have good conduct rather than having great numbers under their belt.

“My all-time favourite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. A lot of my idols are not what they have done in the sport and the game, but how they have conducted themselves. For me, he is somebody I have admired and looked up to, and he is from Bangalore.” Deepika Padukone said on a cricket show.

'Physical strength and mental strength equally important'

The actress further asserted the need for sports in a person's daily life and went on to highlight the importance of physical and mental strength.

“How much we focus on our physical strength, our mental strength and mental endurance is equally important, if not more. At times you feel your body is not keeping up with the mind. I think sometimes it’s the mind that takes over, and nurturing that is very important. A young athlete will figure that along the way, but they should pay attention to that, the courage, determination, and spirit is important,” said Deepika.

Rahul Dravid rates Indian quicks

While speaking to a leading Indian media daily, Dravid lauded former cricketers like Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, and Zaheer Khan for leading the way with fast bowling in India individually. However, he went on to say that as an overall group, India’s current bowling attack is one of the best that the country had ever produced. Dravid highlighted that the trio’s success would help emerging players take fast bowling more seriously than they previously used to.

