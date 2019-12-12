The Debate
Sania Mirza's Sister Anam Marries Mohammad Azharuddin's Son Asaduddin, Watch Video

Cricket News

Sania Mirza's sister Anam married Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asaduddin on Thursday. Pictures of the celebration have surfaced on social media are going viral.

Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza’s sister Anam got married to Mohammed Azharuddin’s son Asaduddin in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on Thursday. The couple shared pictures and video of the ceremony that looked extremely regal. Sania Mirza too stunned in a royal attire. 

READ: Top Sports Trends 2019: Sania Mirza's Inspirational Fitness Journey Post Giving Birth

Asaduddin was dressed in a stylish cream-coloured traditional outfit for the wedding, while Anam looked beautiful in a purple-gold bridal attire. The couple flaunted an interesting hashtag for the #abbasanamhi.  “Mr and Mrs 🥳 #alhamdulillahforeverything #AbBasAnamHi,” Anam captioned her post as a married woman. Asaduddin wrote, “Finally married the love of my life ♥️♥️♥️ #abbasanamhi" along with the picture where they are posing like a royal couple.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asad (@asad_ab18) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anam Mirza (@anammirzaaa) on

READ: Sania Mirza Rings In Sister Anam's Mehendi Ceremony, See Inside Pictures

He also shared a video of the rituals. From the couple dressing for their big day, arriving in a grand manner, the groom on a horse, and Sania escorting the bride to her husband, and the well-wishers exchanging embraces, the video was beautifully shot. One can see a glimpse of the groom’s father Mohammed Azharuddin in the video as he hugs a guest. The best moment in the video is when Sania’s son Izhaan joins her and the couple for a picture. Mohammad Azharuddin’s ex-wife, actor Sangeeta Bijlani too was spotted at the event. However, Sania’s husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik was not seen. Sania welcomed Asad to the family, "Welcome to the family @asad_ab18 💚 #abbasanamhi."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

READ: HCA President Azharuddin's Son To Marry Sania Mirza's Sister; Telangana CM KCR Invited

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asad (@asad_ab18) on

 

READ: Sania Mirza's 'OOTD Pictures' With Her Son Izhaan Malik Are Too Cute To Be Missed

