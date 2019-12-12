Sania Mirza's Sister Anam Marries Mohammad Azharuddin's Son Asaduddin, Watch Video

Sania Mirza’s sister Anam got married to Mohammed Azharuddin’s son Asaduddin in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on Thursday. The couple shared pictures and video of the ceremony that looked extremely regal. Sania Mirza too stunned in a royal attire.

Asaduddin was dressed in a stylish cream-coloured traditional outfit for the wedding, while Anam looked beautiful in a purple-gold bridal attire. The couple flaunted an interesting hashtag for the #abbasanamhi. “Mr and Mrs 🥳 #alhamdulillahforeverything #AbBasAnamHi,” Anam captioned her post as a married woman. Asaduddin wrote, “Finally married the love of my life ♥️♥️♥️ #abbasanamhi" along with the picture where they are posing like a royal couple.

He also shared a video of the rituals. From the couple dressing for their big day, arriving in a grand manner, the groom on a horse, and Sania escorting the bride to her husband, and the well-wishers exchanging embraces, the video was beautifully shot. One can see a glimpse of the groom’s father Mohammed Azharuddin in the video as he hugs a guest. The best moment in the video is when Sania’s son Izhaan joins her and the couple for a picture. Mohammad Azharuddin’s ex-wife, actor Sangeeta Bijlani too was spotted at the event. However, Sania’s husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik was not seen. Sania welcomed Asad to the family, "Welcome to the family @asad_ab18 💚 #abbasanamhi."

Watch the video here:

