Rohit Sharma Reveals The Zlatan Ibrahimovic Of Indian Cricket Team

India's limited-overs Vice-Captain, Rohit Sharma was announced as LaLiga's ambassador in India on Wednesday at an event in Mumbai. At the event, Rohit Sharma spoke about his love for the game and how much he adores Spanish club Real Madrid and current coach, Zinedine Zidane has been his favourite players since his playing days.

The Indian opener also stated that former India captain, MS Dhoni is the best football player in the Indian cricket team. Speaking at the event, Rohit Sharma revealed that India pacer Ishant Sharma is known as the 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic' of the Indian cricket team. However, he added that Sharma does not posses any football skills as Zlatan, he is nicknamed so just for fun.

The first non-footballer ambassador of La Liga

Team India's splendiferous opener Rohit Sharma has been named as LaLiga's new brand ambassador to India, adding another feather to the Hitman's cap. Rohit Sharma, who is a huge fan of LaLiga side Real Madrid, was named as the new brand ambassador for the Spanish league on Thursday in an event at Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma's love for Real Madrid is on full display on his social media as the Indian opener is an ardent fan of the Spanish club and has supported it vociferously over the years. The announcement of Rohit Sharma as the brand ambassador is expected to help the development and growth of football in India. This also makes the Mumbai Indians captain the first non-footballer ambassador in the history of LaLiga.

Rohit Sharma enters the 400-club

Rohit Sharma proved why he is arguably the best in white-ball cricket especially in T20Is as he reached a new milestone in the series-deciding third and final T20I against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma, who is the only player to score more than three centuries (4) in T20 cricket became the first Indian batsman to hit 400 sixes in international cricket. Rohit is the only Indian to have entered the 400-club. Meanwhile, Sharma also is the third-highest six-hitter in international cricket. He is currently behind West Indies power-hitter Chris Gayle (534) and Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi (476).

Apart from Rohit Sharma, former skipper, MS Dhoni is the other Indian with the most number of maximums in international cricket with 359 big hits to his name.

