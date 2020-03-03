Throwback To Deepika Padukone's Cannes 2018 Red Carpet Look In This Pink Ruffle Gown

Deepika Padukone is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. She is well-known for carving a niche for herself in a very short period of time. The actor is pretty active on social media and keeps posting her photos on her Instagram handle.

Deepika's Instagram is filled with pictures of her fashionable outfits, styles and different looks that none can stop gushing over. Along with superb acting talent and grace that Deepika carries, the actor also treasures the most trendy and fashionable style in the industry. So, here's a throwback to some of Deepika Padukone's stunning looks from Cannes 2018 red carpet.

When Deepika Padukone rocked in the remarkable hot-pink ruffled gown

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

In this picture, Deepika Padukone is flaunting the front look of her outfit just perfectly

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Every ensemble that Deepika Padukone has donned so far is wonderfully gorgeous. We can’t still get over Deepika’s amazing pink origami gown from Ashi Studios. This outfit was from the Summer/Spring 2018 collection and the Bollywood diva managed to rock it at the Cannes 2018 red carpet. She successfully managed to catch the attention of international media with her impeccable style.

Deepika Padukone accessorised her ruffle gown look with sleek purple heels and jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz. She sported a bold makeup and a top bun hairdo to complete her Cannes 2018 look. She ensembled her pink ruffle look with minimal jewellery, and applied simple plum eyeshadow, light mascara and nude pink lip colour to complete her stunning look.

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

