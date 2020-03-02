Deepika Padukone Refuses To Go To Paris Fashion Week 2020 As Coronavirus Epidemic Spreads

Deepika Padukone is known to be one of the top actors in Bollywood. She has made her mark in Bollywood and Hollywood. The actor has impressed fans with films such as Piku, Ram Leela, Om Shanti Om, Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani and much more. Apart from her forte of being an actor, Deepika Padukone is also a style icon and manages to mesmerise fans with her sartorial choices.

As per reports, Deepika Padukone was recently invited to attend the Louis Vuitton’s Fashion Week 2020 which is an on-going event for the Paris Fashion Week 2020. But seems like Deepika Padukone had to cancel her travel due to the on-going coronavirus scare. Yes, Deepika Padukone cancelled her trip to the Fashion Week as the Coronavirus epidemic is reportedly affecting a few people in the country of France too.

Celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid, Dakota Johnson, David Beckham, Billy Porter, Blake Lively and many more attended the Paris Fashion Week Autumn Winter Collection 2020.

Also read | Sonam Kapoor's Best Outfits From The Paris Fashion Week You Must See!

On the work front

Deepika Padukone has a few films coming up in 2020. The actor will be seen in Kabir Khan’s directorial film ’83 which is a biopic based on the life of Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone will share the screen space alongside Ranveer Singh where she will portray the role of his wife. The film is expected to hit the silver screens on April 10, 2020. Apart from that, the actor will also be sharing the screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra’s untitled film which is expected for a 2020 release.

Also read | Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Twinning Shimmery Outfits Win Over Fans

Also read | Cardi B Wears 'gimp Suit' For Paris Fashion Week, Netizens Divided

Also read | Sooryavanshi Trailer Launch: Deepika Padukone Gives Her Best Wishes To Katrina Kaif

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.