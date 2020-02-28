After Their Box Office Clash, Deepika Padukone And Ajay Devgn To Collaborate For A Film?

Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn are reportedly all set to collaborate for a film. After the box office clash between their films Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, their reported collaboration has come a surprise to the audience. The two were spotted outside a dubbing studio together.

Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone to collaborate?

According to a report by a leading daily, Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone might collaborate for an upcoming film. The speculations were triggered when the two actors were seen together outside a dubbing studio. Both the actors were casually dressed. Deepika Padukone was wearing a complete black outfit with a pair of black shades. Her hair was tied back into a low bun. Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, was dressed in a pair of black plans with a simple white T-shirt. He was also seen wearing a pair of nerdy shades. Have a look at their picture from the studio here:

Why the alleged collaboration comes as a surprise?

Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn were a part of the greatest box office clash of 2020 so far. Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, which was a film based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, clashed with Tanhaaji: The Unsung Warrior, which is based on the Maratha warrior Tanhaji. Both the films were expected to do extremely well at the box office. However, the box office numbers did not match the buzz which was created around them. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has reportedly made around ₹276 crores at the box office while Chhapaak was able to make only ₹55 crores approximately.

