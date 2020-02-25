Deepika Padukone Shares A Close Bond With These Three Actors, Take A Look

Dimple queen Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. The actor is known to party a lot and maintain a healthy relationship with almost all of her co-stars in the industry. Right from partying with some of her close friends to working out together, she always knows how to set friendship goals for her fans. Here some of Deepika Padukone's photos with her friends in Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone photos with friends Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone share a great bond together. The duo is known to often work out together and even attend music concerts. Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt appeared together on the chat show Koffee With Karan. They revealed a lot about their bond and even mentioned the places they hang out together.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone appeared in the film Bajirao Mastani along with Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone played the character of Priyanka Chopra's husband's second wife, who she always ends up bantering with. However, in real life, the two maintain a healthy friendship and are often seen supporting each other.

Back when Deepika Padukone tied the knot with actor Ranveer Singh, the couple threw a party for all their friends in Bollywood. In the videos that went viral from the wedding, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra were seen dancing together and enjoying themselves to the fullest.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannah Bhatia is another Bollywood celeb with whom Deepika Padukone shares a great bond. Deepika Padukone recently shared a picture with the star and, in the caption, she wrote about their conversation. She shared that their conversation was fun and this proves their actors' bond with each other.

