Deepika Padukone Shows How To Work Out Comfortably & In Style; See Pictures

For all the Bollywood’s leading ladies, working out is not a new year resolution that goes down the drain somewhere around February. They have to sweat it out daily without any bargain as part of their routine. Be it in their home, filming overseas or any abroad vacation, they have to hit the gym no matter what. Deepika Padukone is no exception to this unwritten rule.

Deepika is known for her superhit films, stylish public appearances and most importantly her rigorous workout regime. She is amongst the fittest Bollywood actors of now. She always makes sure that she works out in style and comfort. Even in her night out appearances, the actress is known for her sporty yet comfortable clothing.

In these pictures posted by her on her account, Deepika is seen wearing a pink crop top by Nike. The actor is glowing as ever with her post-workout glow. She paired her top with black tights and black trainers. The diva has seen with her hair tied in a bun and also without any makeup. She captioned the picture with a witty caption that said, “I did a push up today...Well, actually I fell down! But I had to use my arms to get back up so...you know, close enough!”

The actor shared this monochrome picture of her ahead of World Health Day. Deepika looked exhausted as she sat on the floor. She wore a sports bra and coupled it with black leggings and trainers. She captioned the picture saying, “Happy World Health Day! PS: physical & mental”

Deepika was recently seen in the film Chhapaak. The film is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal. It features Deepika Padukone as an acid attack survivor with Vikrant Massey. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Deepika in a collaboration with Fox Star Studios.

