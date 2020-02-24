Deepika Padukone's Best Films According To IMDB Ratings; Check List

Deepika Padukone is one of the most talented and beautiful actors in Bollywood currently. She started her movie career with the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, and since then there was no looking back for the star. Deepika Padukone has carved a niche in the industry and made an exceptional place for herself.

Deepika Padukone is one of the most stunning actors of Bollywood and is also a true fashionista. Her style and fashion guide is just the best and can go for any occasion. She has made a list of amazing movies in her acting career in Bollywood and stunned the audience with her skilled performances. So, here are some of her best movies to date, according to IMDB.

Best movies of Deepika Padukone according to IMDB

Piku

Piku was one of the best performances of Deepika for which she received a lot of appreciation. The movie was a Shoojit Sircar’s directorial that released in the year 2015. Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan were seen in the lead roles in the movie. In Piku, Deepika Padukone played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter.

Padmaavat

Padmaavat was released in the year 2018 and was a Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial. The movie also starred Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor along with Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The story of the movie is based on the history of Rajasthan’s noble King and his queen Padmavati, the Queen of Mewar. The film was a great success and also one of the most epic performances of Deepika.

Chennai Express

Deepika Padukone’s first comedy movie which was a blockbuster. The movie starring Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles was an action comedy-drama. The director of the film was Rohit Shetty and the movie released in the year 2013. In this movie, Deepika played the role of a South Indian girl, while Shahrukh's character was from North India.

Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani was one of the most loved and acclaimed films of Deepika Padukone. Her performance, appearance, outfits, and looks were just impeccable in the movie. Along with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra were also seen in pivotal roles in the movie. Bajirao Mastani was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial that released in the year 2015. The movie was about the romance between Bajirao I and the princess of Bundelkhand, Mastani.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Ram-Leela was one of the most epic performances of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh together. The movie released in the year 2013. This romantic drama was also a Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial which was a modern adaption of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, but with an Indian twist.

