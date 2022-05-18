Deepika Padukone Shares Pride In Representing India At Cannes 2022; 'It's A Huge Honour'

Actor Deepika Padukone who is one of the jury members at Cannes looked like a heartthrob in a black Sabyasachi saree on the Day 1 of the film festival. After the star blessed fans with her first look, fans have been flooding social media with their love for the same. Not just her looks, the actor even expressed great honor and gratitude to represent her country on a global platform.

The Piku actor who will be attending the festival as a jury member, exuberated retro vibes as she wore a sleeveless sequined blouse in black colour which definitely elevated her look. To note, she graced the designer Sabyasachi again for this striking look. The saree is inspired by the majestic Bengal Tiger. According to various media reports, the stripes have been block-printed and hand-embroidered by the finest Indian craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier.

Deepika Padukone expresses pride in representing India at Cannes Film Festival

While walking the red carpet, the actor even interacted with the media and expressed her 'gratitude' for this opportunity to represent her country at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Although she has been a regular at Cannes for the last few years, this year she marks her debut as one of the eight-member jury board at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

#WATCH | France: "It's such a huge honour. It's not something that our country has seen very often. So when we are given the opportunity, we should take it with a lot of humility & gratitude," says actor Deepika Padukone upon arriving for #CannesFilmFestival2022 opening party pic.twitter.com/To3dSpMZ6j — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

A video shared by ANI on Twitter shows an elated Deepika expressing great pride. "It's such a huge honour. It's not something that our country has seen very often. So when we are given the opportunity, we should take it with a lot of humility & gratitude," Deepika remarked on the opening ceremony red carpet.

Deepika graced the red carpet along with other jury members such as Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier. For the unversed, in the past, Indian personalities such as Mrinal SenMira Nair, Arundhati Roy, Nandita Das, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, and Shekhar Kapur have been appointed as Cannes jury members. The last one to make the list was Vidya Balan in 2013.

The actor was also earlier photographed at the Cannes Jury Photocall, for which she also donned a Sabyasachi outfit. She donned a cream floral shirt, which she tucked into a pair of olive green parallel pants. She took her look up a notch as she paired her outfit with a bedazzled choker and fans hailed her look online.



IMAGE: Instagram/cricbollybuzz/queenlovedeepika