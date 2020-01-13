Deepika Padukone Should Understand India, Needs An Advisor Like Me: Baba Ramdev

Deepika Padukone's visit at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5 sparked a massive controversy nationwide. Reacting on the same, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev in a press conference said that Deepika as an actress is good but she needs to learn and read more about Indian culture and politics. He went on to claim that Padukone needs a mentor like him who can show her the right direction in sensitive matters like these.

Baba Ramdev's quote: "Deepika Padukone ki samajik aur rajnitik samajh... unko aur padhna chahiye, desh ko samajhna padega aur usi ke baad unko aise bade nirnay lene chahiye. Unko Baba Ramdev ji jaise ek salaahkar ki zarurat hai jo unko aise muddo pe sahi raah dikha sake."

('Deepika Padukone's social and political understanding... she should read more, understand the country and after that, decide. She needs an advisor like Baba Ramdev who can show her the right path on issues like these')

Talking about CAA, Baba Ramdev said that 'no illegal immigrant should stay in India and the law doesn't revoke citizenship from anyone.' He also said that the government has cleared the misconceptions. On January 7, Baba Ramdev spoke on what the government should do when the educational institutions become the hotbed for gang-wars, and said, "If students learn politics in this manner, then how will they lead the nation in the future? This is not student politics, this is student hooliganism. It should strictly not be allowed and those who perpetrate such acts should be expelled from the universities and should be brought to books. Such fringe elements shouldn't be in universities but behind the bars.''

Deepika's JNU appearance amid Chhapaak promotions:

Just two days before it's release, the film was caught in a political controversy after Deepika Padukone showed up at a Left-dominated JNU Students' Union protest in the wake of the heinous attack that was launched on students and faculty members by a mob of masked goons. While the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its several supporters condemned the actor's visit, Opposition parties stood by her and declared the film tax-free in their respective States. More controversial, however, was the usage of her visit by a PR company to promote the then-upcoming film.

