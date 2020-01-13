Deepika Padukone's Brand Visibility Takes A Hit After Controversial JNU Visit: Reports

Brands aren't generally known to be fond of associations with celebrities who meander into controversy, and someone who may find this out first hand is Deepika Padukone, who is among the most talked-about persons in the country at the moment, not only for her new film Chhapaak, but also for wading into the JNU debate by taking a stand for the Left student groups by her appearance at a JNUSU protest, alongside Kanhaiya Kumar.

With an estimated net worth of over Rs. 125 crore, Deepika Padukone has long been a favourite of brands, though she may be about to take somewhat of a hit as some companies have reportedly said that they will reduce the visibility of ads featuring the Chhapaak actress. This move comes even as the film itself struggles at the box office amid heated competition from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior featuring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.

Reports suggest that future endorsement deals might consider the 'political risks' a star takes that indirectly also affects the brand.

Padukone endorses over 20 brands currently including big names like Britannia, L'Oreal, Vistara Airlines, Axis Bank, MedLife, Epigamia Yogurt, Kellogg's, Oppo, and others. Reports suggest the deals are highly lucrative and have high visibility, with the actress being seen on television for approximately 11 hours a day.

According to the reports, while some brands call her JNU appearance, where she stood with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who has emerged as a highly controversial figure post the Jan 5 violence, as her 'personal choice', another brand has revealed that they will not showcase Deepika for two weeks and hope that the issue normalizes by then.

Netizens React:

Netizens have been debating the pecuniary repercussions Deepika may have to now deal with, with many expressing strong opinions:

I have given up on many brands associated with @deepikapadukone .

Deepika have given many evidences of being a traitor of public who have made her a superstar.

Want india to be broken by standing with #TukdeTukdeGang #DeepikaPadukone

I urge the people of india to reject her. — Ritik Agrawal (@Mineandstone) January 13, 2020

Pleaee Remove actress "Deepika Padukone" from your advertisement/Brand we are not against unilever ,we love unilever products. @Unilever #boycottdeepikapadukone — Robin (@Robin13088947) January 13, 2020

Brand endorsement of Deepika

Lloyd

Tetley Green Tea

Nestle Fruit Vitals

L’Oréal

Oppo

Nescafé

Lux

Goibibo

Coca Cola

Britannia

Kellogg’s

Tanishq

Axis Bank



Please avoid these brands with an alternative product where ever possible in your daily lives. #boycottdeepika — Lali (@LaliGanguli) January 7, 2020

Deepika's JNU appearance amid Chhapaak promotions:

Just two days before it's release, the film was caught in political controversy after Deepika Padukone showed up a Left-dominated JNU Students' Union protest in the wake of the heinous attack that was launched on students and faculty members by a mob of masked goons. While the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its several supporters condemned the actor's visit, Opposition parties stood by her and declared the film tax-free in their respective States. More controversial, however, was the usage of her visit by a PR company to promote the then-upcoming film.

